Broncos Signing P Riley Dixon

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are signing P Riley Dixon to a contract.

He’ll compete with incumbent Corliss Waitman for the starting job.

Dixon, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. The Broncos traded him to the Giants during the 2018 offseason for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Dixon was in the final year of his four-year, $2.42 million contract when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Giants in 2019.

The Giants opted to restructure Dixon’s deal but he was then waived by the team in 2022. He caught on with the Rams on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Dixon appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and averaged 48.4 yards per punt on 71 kicks with four touchbacks, 19 kicks placed inside the 20 and a long punt of 67 yards.