Broncos Signing QB Case Cookus

The Denver Broncos are signing quarterback Case Cookus to a contract on Sunday, according to Mike Klis.

Cookus was among the players trying out for the Broncos during their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Cookus, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Arizona last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants.

However, New York waived Cookus during training camp and he sat out the 2020 season.

During his college career at Northern Arizona, Cookus completed 62 percent of his passes for 12,082 yards, 105 touchdowns and 21 interceptions over the course of 41 games and five seasons. He also rushed for 232 yards and six touchdowns.