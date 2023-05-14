Broncos Signing RB Jacques Patrick

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are signing XFL running back Jacques Patrick to a contract following the team’s tryouts this weekend.

Patrick, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Florida State back in 2019. He didn’t catch on with an NFL team, but was drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL for their 2020 season.

Patrick signed a three-year deal with the Bengals. He was on and off of their roster before having brief stints with the 49ers, Panthers and Ravens.

Patrick returned to the Bengals last year, but was among the team’s roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Patrick appeared in two games for the 49ers and rushed for 12 yards on two carries.