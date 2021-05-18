Broncos Signing WR Damion Willis

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are signing WR Damion Willis to a contract on Tuesday.

Willis, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Troy back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bengals and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

However, the Bengals elected to waive Willis and he was on and off of their roster. Cincinnati waived him last year and he was later claimed by the Browns.

Cleveland waived Willis before the start of the 2020 season.

In 2019, Willis appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and caught nine passes for 82 yards receiving and no touchdowns.