Broncos Signing WR Trey Quinn & CB Donnie Lewis

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are signing CB Donnie Lewis and WR Trey Quinn to contracts on Wednesday.

Ben Allbright first reported the Quinn signing.

Quinn, 26, was taken in the seventh round out of SMU in 2018 by the Washington Football Team. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,700 contract that included a $69,070 signing bonus with Washington.

Washington elected to cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2020 and he signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad. From there, he signed a futures deal with the Raiders for 2021 but was eventually waived with an injury settlement.

In 2020, Quinn appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded six punt return yards.