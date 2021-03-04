Broncos Tendering RFAs Phillip Lindsay, Tim Patrick & Alexander Johnson

In a Thursday press conference, Broncos GM George Paton confirmed Denver will tender pending restricted free agent RB Phillip Lindsay.

“He’s a good player. He brings energy and juice.” Paton said via Troy Renck. “We do plan on tendering him, but not sure at what level. But we do want him here.”

Paton adds they plan on also tending RFA WR Tim Patrick and LB Alexander Johnson, per Mike Klis.

Lindsay, 26, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Lindsay is in line to be a restricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Lindsay appeared in 11 games for the Broncos and rushed for 506 yards on 118 attempts (4.3 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 28 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Patrick, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah back in 2017. He was waived by Baltimore a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the 49ers.

San Francisco waived Patrick coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Broncos soon after. He returned to Denver on an exclusive rights contract each of the past two seasons.

In 2020, Patrick appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 51 passes for 742 yards (14.5 YPC) and six touchdowns.

Johnson, 29, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Denver re-signed Johnson to a futures deal for the 2019 season and he’s been on the roster ever since.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 124 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 22 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.