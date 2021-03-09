Broncos Tendering Three ERFAs

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are tendering contracts to exclusive rights free agents WR/KR Diontae Spencer, OT Calvin Anderson, and S Trey Marshall.

Spencer, 28, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014 but was cut loose after a few months.

After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a futures deal with the Steelers in 2019. Pittsburgh waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Broncos.

Denver re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent back in April.

In 2020, Spencer appeared in 11 games and recorded three receptions for 26 yards and no touchdowns to go along with three rushing attempts for 19 yards. He also recorded 281 yards as a kickoff return specialist and 253 yards and one touchdown as a punt returner.