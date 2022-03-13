Broncos Tendering Three Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are tendering three exclusive rights free agents, including QB Brett Rypien, LB Jonas Griffith, and S P.J. Locke.

Rypien, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 before signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract from the Broncos. Denver waived Rypien coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

The Broncos promoted Rypien to their active roster in October but waived him and re-signed him to their taxi squad in December. He was cut coming out of training camp before returning to the practice squad. He was on and off the active roster a couple of times during the season.

In 2020, Rypien appeared in three games for the Broncos, completing 27-40 pass attempts (67.5 percent) for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.