Broncos To Have Contract Talks With LB Josey Jewell

Mike Klis reports that the Denver Broncos plan to meet with the agent of LB Josey Jewell to discuss the terms of a new contract.

Jewell, 27, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Iowa in 2018. He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $3.173 million rookie contract that included a $713,982 signing bonus.

He is currently set to hit the free-agent market this offseason.

In 2021, Jewell appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded eight total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.

