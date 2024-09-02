Broncos Tried Out 10 Defensive Players

Wilcox, 26, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the seventh round out of BYU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.6 million but was waived by Tampa Bay coming out of the preseason.

From there, Wilcox was claimed off waivers by the Colts. He later had stints with the Cardinals, Steelers, Chargers and Panthers.

During his five-year college career, Wilcox recorded 84 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and eight pass defenses in 31 career games.