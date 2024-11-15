Broncos Tried Out Six Free Agents

The Denver Broncos brought in six free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Mike Klis.

The full list includes:

LB Michael Barrett LB K.J. Cloyd G Matt Farniok DB Keenan Isaac DB Jaylen Key G Brady Latham

Isaac, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama State back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Isaac was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Bucs’ practice squad. He returned to Tampa Bay on a futures contract before being claimed by the Panthers. He returned to the Buccaneers in September, but was waived a few days ago.

For his career, Isaac has appeared in seven games for the Buccaneers but has yet to record a statistic.