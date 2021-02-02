Broncos Waive Five Players

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that they’ve waived five players including WR Fred Brown, DE Joel Heath, S Alijah Holder, TE Jordan Leggett and T Darrin Paulo.

Holder, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Stanford back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Denver signed Holder to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2020, Holder appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded six tackles and no interceptions.

During his college career at Stanford, Hodler recorded 131 tackles, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, 24 passes defended and five forced fumbles over the course of 36 games and three seasons.