Broncos Waive RB LeVante Bellamy From IR, Sign WR Tyrie Cleveland To P-Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Denver Broncos officially waived RB LeVante Bellamy from injured reserve on Tuesday and signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to their practice squad.

LeVante Bellamy

Here’s the Broncos updated practice squad:

  1. T Quinn Bailey
  2. TE Shaun Beyer
  3. T Drew Himmelman
  4. DE Marquiss Spencer
  5. WR Seth Williams 
  6. DE Jonathan Harris
  7. WR De’Mornay Pierson-El
  8. WR Rico Gafford
  9. LB Pita Taumoepenu 
  10. LB Barrington Wade
  11. OT Casey Tucker
  12. LB Avery Williamson
  13. DB Duke Dawson (Injured)
  14. G Zack Johnson
  15. OT Adrian Ealy
  16. RB Kerrith Whyte
  17. WR Tyrie Cleveland

Bellamy, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Western Michigan back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Broncos later added Bellamy to their practice squad and later added him to their active roster. He was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury during the preseason. 

In 2020, Bellamy appeared in five games for the Broncos and rushed for 11 yards on four carries to go along with one reception for five yards and touchdowns.

