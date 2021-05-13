Broncos Waive WR DaeSean Hamilton

According to Mike Garafolo, the Broncos are waiving WR DaeSean Hamilton.

Hamilton came up in trade talks a few weeks ago but Denver wasn’t able to find a buyer and will end up releasing him.

Garafolo thinks Hamilton has a strong shot to be claimed on waivers, as Denver is pretty deep at receiver.

Hamilton, 26, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Penn State in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and caught 23 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.