Broncos Waive WRs Freddie Swain & Victor Bolden

The Denver Broncos officially placed WR Freddie Swain and WR Victor Bolden on waivers Tuesday.

Swain, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3,424,413 rookie contract when he was cut loose by Seattle coming out of training camp.

Swain quickly caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad and he was later signed to the Broncos’ active roster last year.

In 2022, Swain appeared in four games for the Broncos and Dolphins and caught four passes for 74 yards and no touchdowns.