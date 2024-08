Broncos Waived OLB Ronnie Perkins, Signed LB Alec Mock

Per Mike Klis, the Broncos are waiving OLB Ronnie Perkins with an injury designation and signing LB Alec Mock in a corresponding move.

Perkins, 24, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020. The Patriots took Perkins with pick No. 96 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Perkins signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 that also included a $840,618 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Denver signed him to the active roster from New England’s practice squad.

In 2023, Perkins appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded 13 total tackles and two tackles for loss.