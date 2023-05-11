Broncos Waived OT Casey Tucker

The Denver Broncos officially waived OT Casey Tucker on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Tucker, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State back in May of 2019. He tried out for the Eagles during their rookie minicamp and agreed to a contract a few weeks later.

However, Philadelphia waived Tucker from injured reserve with a settlement coming out of the preseason. He later signed on with the Lions but was waived and claimed by the Eagles again.

Tucker didn’t make it out of training camp with the Eagles but returned to their practice squad late in the season. The Colts signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season but released him before the draft. The Broncos signed Tucker to a futures deal in January of last year.

For his career, Tucker appeared in one game for the Eagles.