Broncos Waiving RB Blake Watson

The Denver Broncos are waiving RB Blake Watson, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler said that Watson had received trade interest prior to his PCL strain. He is a candidate to get claimed off of waivers.

Watson, 25, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was let go in October before being brought back on the practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Watson appeared in two games for the Broncos and rushed four times for 10 yards.