Broncos Waiving WR KJ Hamler With Non-Football Illness Designation

Mike Garafolo reports that the Broncos plan to waive WR KJ Hamler with a non-football illness designation.
Garafolo adds that the transaction is procedural and designed to bring Hamler back, as his issue isn’t serious and he is only expected to miss a few weeks.
Hamler recently reworked his contract with Denver and will retain his $1.583 million base salary, with the chance to earn $417,000 in receiving incentives.
In addition, an injury-specific injured-reserve split was added, which will lessen the cap hit for the team if he lands on injured reserve with a specific injury.
Hamler, 23, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract that includes a $2,750,638 signing bonus.
In 2022, Hamler appeared in six games for the Broncos, recording seven catches for 165 yards.
