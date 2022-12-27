Broncos Want To Interview DC Ejiro Evero For HC Position

Broncos GM George Paton said they want to interview DC Ejiro Evero for the full-time head coaching job, per Mike Klis.

Evero is highly thought of around the league and could draw head coaching interest elsewhere, if not this year then potentially in the future.

He was approached by Denver about taking the interim head coach job after they fired HC Nathaniel Hackett but he declined because he felt it would be better to stay in his role overseeing the defense.

Up until this past week, the Broncos defense was a bright spot in an otherwise dismal season.

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before later joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

Evero was then hired by the Rams as their safeties coach in 2017 before being promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. He was hired by the Broncos as defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Broncos ranked No. 7 in points allowed and No. 5 in total yards allowed, including No. 6 against the pass and No. 16 against the run.

We’ll have more on the Broncos coaching search as the news is available.