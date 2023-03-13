Broncos Won’t Tender RFA QB Brett Rypien

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are not planning to tender RFA QB Brett Rypien, meaning that he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Rypien, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 before signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract from the Broncos. Denver waived Rypien coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

The Broncos promoted Rypien to their active roster but waived him and re-signed to their taxi squad. He was cut coming out of training camp before returning to the practice squad. He was on and off the active roster a couple of times during the season.

In 2022, Rypien appeared in four games for the Broncos, completing 60.2 percent of his passes for 483 yards to go along with two touchdowns and four interceptions.