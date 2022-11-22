Broncos Worked Out Eight Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos brought in eight players for workouts on Tuesday including WR Jaquarii Roberson.
The full list includes:
- TE Jevon Cottoy
- QB Jarrett Guarantano
- TE Josh Hokit
- WR Kevin Kassis
- TE Briley Moore
- WR Brandon Lewis
- WR Jaquarii Roberson
- LB Ray Wilborn
Roberson, 24, went undrafted out of Wake Forest before catching on with the Cowboys.
He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts and had a stint with the Steelers practice squad. The Bills signed him to their practice squad in October but was released after a week.
During his four years with the Demon Deacons, Roberson played in 29 games, catching 146 passes for 2,158 yards (14.8 YPC) and 17 touchdowns.
