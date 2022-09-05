Broncos Worked Out Five Including QB Carson Strong

According to Field Yates, the Denver Broncos brought in former Eagles QB Carson Strong for a workout on Monday.

Aaron Wilson has the full list of tryouts for the Denver today including:

WR Bailey Gaither WR Tyshaun James WR Reggie Roberson WR Vyncint Smith (signed) QB Carson Strong

Strong, 22, finished his senior season at Nevada but opted to forego his final year of eligibility and enter this year’s draft. Unfortunately, Strong went undrafted.

The Eagles later signed Strong to a rookie contract before being among their final roster cuts.

During his four-year college career, Strong completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 9,379 yards (7.5 YPA), 74 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions in 32 career games.