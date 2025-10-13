Broncos Worked Out Four Free Agents

The Denver Broncos officially brought in four free agents for tryouts on Monday.

The full list includes:

OL Quinn Bailey

OL Karsen Barnhart

OL Royce Newman

WR Aiden Williams

Newman, 27, was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

Green Bay decided to re-work his contract back in July after he qualified for the NFL’s proven performance escalator which raised his compensation to $3.1 million in 2024. The Packers reduced Newman’s base salary to the minimum of $1.25 million and converted $1 million into a per-game roster bonus. None of his 2024 compensation was guaranteed.

He was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts in August of last year and was quickly claimed by the Buccaneers. After finishing out the year, he had a stint with the Cardinals during camp before spending a few weeks with the Patriots this season.

In 2024, Newman appeared in one game for the Buccaneers as a guard.