Broncos Worked Out Four Players

The Denver Broncos hosted four free agents for a workout on Monday, per the transaction wire.

The full list of players includes:

LB Seth Coleman LB Kylan Guidry LB Alex Johnson DB Clarence Lewis

Coleman, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 19th-ranked weakside defensive end in the 2019 recruiting class out of Melbourne, Florida. He committed to Illinois and spent six seasons there.

The Seahawks signed him to a contract earlier this month but released him last week.

In his collegiate career, Coleman appeared in 56 games for Illinois and recorded 183 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, 15 passes defended and two forced fumbles.