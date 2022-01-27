Broncos Worked Out Seven Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos brought in seven players for workouts on Thursday, including DB Adonis Alexander.

The full list of players includes:

DB Adonis Alexander OT Jake Benzinger RB B.J. Emmons RB Benny LeMay OT Garret McGhin OT Chidi Okeke DE Justus Reed

Alexander, 24, was selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2018 supplemental draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.6 million but was waived by Washington coming out of the preseason in 2019 and re-signed to the practice squad.

Washington later released Alexander from their practice squad. He caught on with the Rams’ practice squad and signed a futures deal for 2020 but was waived again coming out of camp. He signed a futures deal with the 49ers for 2021 but was cut back in May of last year. The Saints signed him to a deal shortly afterward but cut him loose in August.

In 2018, Alexader appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded four total tackles.