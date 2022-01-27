Broncos Worked Out Seven Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos brought in seven players for workouts on Thursday, including DB Adonis Alexander.
The full list of players includes:
- DB Adonis Alexander
- OT Jake Benzinger
- RB B.J. Emmons
- RB Benny LeMay
- OT Garret McGhin
- OT Chidi Okeke
- DE Justus Reed
Alexander, 24, was selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2018 supplemental draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.6 million but was waived by Washington coming out of the preseason in 2019 and re-signed to the practice squad.
Washington later released Alexander from their practice squad. He caught on with the Rams’ practice squad and signed a futures deal for 2020 but was waived again coming out of camp. He signed a futures deal with the 49ers for 2021 but was cut back in May of last year. The Saints signed him to a deal shortly afterward but cut him loose in August.
In 2018, Alexader appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded four total tackles.
