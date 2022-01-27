Broncos Worked Out Seven Players

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos brought in seven players for workouts on Thursday, including DB Adonis Alexander.

The full list of players includes:

  1. DB Adonis Alexander
  2. OT Jake Benzinger
  3. RB B.J. Emmons
  4. RB Benny LeMay
  5. OT Garret McGhin
  6. OT Chidi Okeke
  7. DE Justus Reed

Alexander, 24, was selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2018 supplemental draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.6 million but was waived by Washington coming out of the preseason in 2019 and re-signed to the practice squad. 

Washington later released Alexander from their practice squad. He caught on with the Rams’ practice squad and signed a futures deal for 2020 but was waived again coming out of camp. He signed a futures deal with the 49ers for 2021 but was cut back in May of last year.  The Saints signed him to a deal shortly afterward but cut him loose in August. 

In 2018, Alexader appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded four total tackles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply