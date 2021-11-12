Broncos Working Out TE Jace Sternberger

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Broncos are bringing in free agent TE Jace Sternberger for a tryout on Friday.

Sternberger, 25, was a third-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He originally signed a four-year, $3,526,524 rookie contract including a $1,006,524 signing bonus.

Sternberger opened his rookie season on injured reserve before being designated to return in December. Green Bay waived him a few weeks ago and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Washington signed Sternberger to their active roster last month before waiving him a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Sternberger appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 114 yards receiving and one touchdown.

