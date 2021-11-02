Broncos Working To Trade CB Kyle Fuller

According to Mike Florio, the Broncos are trying to trade CB Kyle Fuller before today’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. Eastern.

It’s been clear that Fuller has been available for some time, as he’s played a combined total of four snaps in the past three games and fallen way down the depth chart.

Fuller is still due a little over half of the $9.5 million he signed with Denver for this offseason, but the Broncos were willing to eat salary yesterday to trade Von Miller and presumably would do so with Fuller.

Fuller, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,687,002 contract but Chicago declined his fifth-year option.

The Bears used the transition tag on Fuller in 2018, which allowed them to match the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet. Chicago officially released Fuller in March and he eventually signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos.

In 2021, Fuller has appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded 17 total tackles, no interceptions and two pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Fuller ahead of the deadline as the news is available.