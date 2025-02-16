Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Could Demand New Contract

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2025. When examining the market on Sutton’s potential figures on his next deal, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic points out Sutton put up similar numbers to Titans WR Calvin Ridley, who signed a four-year $92 million deal last offseason.

“A good comp for Sutton could be Calvin Ridley, who last offseason signed a four-year, $92 million contract ($50 million guaranteed) with the Tennessee Titans. The numbers Ridley produced in 2023 to earn that lucrative contract in free agency — 76 catches, 1,016 yards, eight touchdowns in 17 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars — were nearly identical to what Sutton produced in 2024. Sutton would also be 29 when he signed a hypothetical extension this offseason, the same age Ridley was when he signed his contract with Tennessee last March,” Kosmider writes.

Sutton will make a $13.5 million salary in 2025, to go along with a $500,000 roster bonus. Kosmider doesn’t expect the receiver to play the final year of his contract under its current construction.

“It’s probably safe to assume Sutton doesn’t intend to play the final year of his contract as it is currently constructed. He hasn’t said as much publicly, but if he was angling for — and ultimately received — a bigger payday last offseason, it only stands to reason he wants a raise from a similar figure in 2025 after going over 1,000 yards receiving for the second time in his career,” Kosmider writes.

Kosmider also mentions an extension could help reduce Sutton’s $20.2 million cap figure for next season.

Although Kosmider thinks it’s reasonable to view Sutton as a “foundational piece” of the team, he could see HC Sean Payton judging the receiver position as an easily replaceable role.

Should Denver look to trade Sutton this offseason, Kosmider believes his value likely increased from last year. However, dealing Sutton would incur $13.3 million in dead money.

Sutton, 29, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

Denver restructured his contract in September of last year to create $9.5 million in cap space. Sutton is set to make a base salary of $13.5 million next season and carries a $20.2 million cap hit.

In 2024, Sutton appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and caught 81 passes on 135 targets for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.

