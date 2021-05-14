Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton Tears ACL

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton suffered a torn ACL on Friday, according to Taylor Bisciotti.

Mike Klis confirms the news and adds that the injury took place away from the Broncos’ facility.

The Broncos were reportedly set to waive Hamilton on Thursday but Mike Garafolo later reported that Denver had received trade calls for Hamilton since the news surfaced and a trade was a possibility.

That’s clearly not going to happen now, as an ACL tear will end his 2021 season.

You can expect the Broncos to place Hamilton on injured reserve.

Hamilton, 26, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Penn State in 2018. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and caught 23 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.