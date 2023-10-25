Browns Name QB P.J. Walker Starter For Week 8

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced P.J. Walker will be their starting quarterback for Week 8’s game against the Seahawks, per Jake Trotter.

Walker has been serving as the primary backup and ended up playing the bulk of the past two games. Cleveland promoted him from the practice squad, once again, earlier today.

Walker, 28, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent two years on Indianapolis’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2019 season.

Walker played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in the spring of 2020. Carolina then signed him to a two-year deal following the XFL’s dissolution. Walker joined the Bears this past March but was cut loose this summer.

The Browns later signed Walker to their practice squad.

In 2023, Walker has appeared in two games for the Browns and completed 33 of 66 passes for 370 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.