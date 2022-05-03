Brown QB E.J. Perry Signing With Jaguars Instead Of Eagles

According to Adam Schefter, Brown QB E.J. Perry has decided to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars after initially choosing the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles have Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew already on the roster and gave UDFA QB Carson Strong the most guarantees of any undrafted free agent so far this year. So Perry would have been pretty far down the pecking order.

Perry, 6-2 and 210 pounds, transferred from Boston College to Brown where he won the starting job. He started for two seasons, with his initial senior year in 2020 canceled due to the pandemic.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein writes Perry became a legit dual-threat at quarterback and teams could be eyeing him in a Taysom Hill, Swiss army knife-style role.

In 2021, Perry started 10 games for Brown and completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 402 yards and seven touchdowns.