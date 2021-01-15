Browns Activate G Joel Bitonio From COVID-19 List, Waive S Tedric Thompson

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve activated G Joel Bitonio from the COVID-19 list and waived S Tedric Thompson.

Bitonio, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He signed a six-year, $51.2 million deal in 2017 that included $17.1 million guaranteed.

Bitonio is set to make base salaries of $8 million and $8.5 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Bitonio has started all 16 games for the Browns at guard. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 6 guard out of 84 qualifying players.