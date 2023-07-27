Browns Activated WR Anthony Schwartz From The Non-Football Injury List

The Cleveland Browns have activated WR Anthony Schwartz from the non-football injury list, according to Aaron Wilson.

Schwartz, 22, was a former third-round pick out of Auburn by the Browns in the 2020 draft. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $4.9 million rookie contract.

In 2022, Schwartz appeared in 11 games for the Browns and caught four passes for 51 yards. He also added four carries for 57 yards and one touchdown.