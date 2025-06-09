Browns Add OT Jackson Barton

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed OT Jackson Barton to the roster.

In a corresponding move, they let go of C Justin Osborne with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Barton, 29, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round out of Utah in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Barton signed to the Colts’ practice squad but was signed away by the Chiefs later in the season. Kansas City waived him coming out of camp in 2020 and he was claimed by the Giants.

New York re-signed Barton as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 but ended up waiving him and re-signing him to the practice squad at the start of the season. The Raiders signed him off their practice squad before giving him a new deal in 2022.

Barton caught on with the Cardinals in 2023 and spent the next two years bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.

In 2024, Barton appeared in four games for the Cardinals and made two starts.