Browns Add TE Miller Forristall, G Tristen Hoge To Practice Squad

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed TE Miller Forristall and G Tristen Hoge to their practice squad. The team also released OT Jordan Steckler in a corresponding move.

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

  1. WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
  2. DT Sheldon Day
  3. TE Jordan Franks
  4. DE Porter Gustin
  5. RB John Kelly
  6. DB Jovante Moffatt
  7. QB Nick Mullens
  8. WR JoJo Natson
  9. RB Johnny Stanton
  10. DE Curtis Weaver
  11. CB Tim Harris
  12. G David Moore
  13. K Chris Naggar
  14. DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
  15. TE Miller Forristall
  16. G Tristen Hoge

Forristal, 23, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in May, but Tennessee waived him during final cuts. Forristal then signed on with the Titans’ practice squad for two days before the team released him.

In 2020 at Alabama, Forristal caught 23 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown.

Hoge, 24, caught signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He initially signed a three-year $2.4 million with New York, but the team Waived him in August.

Neither player has appeared in an NFL game yet.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply