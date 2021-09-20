Browns Add TE Miller Forristall, G Tristen Hoge To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed TE Miller Forristall and G Tristen Hoge to their practice squad. The team also released OT Jordan Steckler in a corresponding move.

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

Forristal, 23, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in May, but Tennessee waived him during final cuts. Forristal then signed on with the Titans’ practice squad for two days before the team released him.

In 2020 at Alabama, Forristal caught 23 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown.

Hoge, 24, caught signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He initially signed a three-year $2.4 million with New York, but the team Waived him in August.

Neither player has appeared in an NFL game yet.