Browns Among Teams Interested In DT Ndamukong Suh

According to Tyler Dragon, the Browns are another team interested in DT Ndamukong Suh.

Dragon mentions that the Vikings and Raiders have also had talks with Suh.

Suh is expected to sign with a team closer to the start of training camp.

Last month, Dragon reported that Suh and Las Vegas had a mutual interest in a contract and had multiple conversations, while Minnesota was another team to keep an eye on, as they’ve also had multiple discussions.

However, Josina Anderson said, per a league source, the Raiders are not currently “in pursuit” of Suh.

Suh, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2010. He spent five years in Detroit before signing a six-year, $114 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed with the Dolphins a few years ago.

The Dolphins designated Suh as a post-June 1 release and he would go on to sign a one-year, $14 million contract with the Rams. He signed a one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2019 and returned on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2020.

Suh most recently signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Buccaneers back in March of 2021.

In 2021, Suh appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 27 tackles, six sacks, and one fumble recovery.

