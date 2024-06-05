Browns Announce Contract Extensions For HC Kevin Stefanski, GM Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns announced they have extended the contracts for HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry.

This has been expected for some time after a successful 2023 season where the Browns reached the playoffs despite significant injuries and Stefanski won his second coach of the year award.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry leading the Cleveland Browns,” Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. “Since the day they were hired, each has worked tirelessly to help the Cleveland Browns win. We are proud of what they and the team have achieved, but Kevin and Andrew would be the first to say that Browns fans deserve even more. Their leadership, collaborative approach, and ability to overcome obstacles bode well for the future of this franchise.

“Last season was a prime example. Despite facing multiple player injuries and using five different starting quarterbacks, Andrew and his staff built a roster that adapted well, while Kevin and his staff led the team to its second playoff appearance in four years, earning Coach of the Year honors for the second time in that period. They are two of the brightest people we know, and selfless people who only care about what is best for the Cleveland Browns. We are thrilled that Kevin and Andrew will remain with the team for the future.”

Cleveland has had Stefanski and Berry tied together contractually, but their current deals are set to expire after the 2024 season. Stefanski, 41, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later. Stefanksi held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator. After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season. Stefanski has a record of 37-30 in four seasons with the Browns with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023. Berry, 36, was hired by the Colts as a scouting assistant back in 2009 and worked his way up to pro scouting coordinator. The Browns would later hire Berry as their VP of Player Personnel for the 2016 season. Berry departed Cleveland to become the Eagles’ VP of football operations in 2019. He was brought back as the Browns’ GM the following year. Since taking the Browns’ GM job in 2020, Berry’s teams have produced a record of 37-30, which includes two playoff appearances and one playoff win.