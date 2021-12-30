Browns Announce Six Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced that they have activated four players from the COVID-19 list including CB Greg Newsome, DT Jordan Elliott, K Chase McLaughlin, C J.C. Tretter. The team is also releasing K Chris Naggar and waiving DT Josiah Bronson.

— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 30, 2021

Tretter, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $16.75 million contract that included $6.5 million guaranteed with the Browns in 2017.

Tretter’s in the second year of a three-year, $32.5 million extension that included more than $23 million guaranteed. He’s set to earn a base salary of $9.1 million this season.

In 2021, Tretter has appeared in 14 games and started each appearance. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 5 overall center out of 38 qualifying players.