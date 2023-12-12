Browns Announce Four Roster Moves For Week 15

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday that they’ve officially placed RT Dawand Jones and DT Maurice Hurst Jr on injured reserve.

The Browns also signed DE Sam Kamara to their active roster and added QB P.J. Walker to their practice squad.

Jones, 22, was a two-year starter at right tackle for Ohio State. He was twice named third-team All-Big 10 and earned second-team All-American honors as a senior in 2022.

The Browns selected him in the fourth round with the No. 111 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,632,332 including a signing bonus of $792,332.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 11 games for the Browns with nine starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 46 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.