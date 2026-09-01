Browns Announce Four Roster Moves, Sign Four To PS

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed CB Noah Igbinoghene and DE Sam Williams to the 53-man roster.

The Browns placed DT Kalia Davis on injured reserve and waived CB Michael Coats Jr. in corresponding moves.

The Browns also signed DT Sam Kamara, RB Jaleel McLaughlin, TE Messiah Swinson and DT Chris Williams to the practice squad.

Igbinoghene, 26, was a two-year starter at Auburn, where he played receiver before making the switch to cornerback. The Dolphins used the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft on him.

Igbinoghene signed a four-year, $11,254,207 rookie contract that included a $5,744,878 signing bonus. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after the Dolphins declined his fifth-year option when Miami traded him to the Cowboys for CB Kelvin Joseph.

The Commanders signed Igbinoghene to a one-year contract last year, later opting to re-sign him for 2025. He then signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks for 2026 but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2025, Igbinoghene appeared in appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and recorded 35 tackles, a sack and five pass defenses.