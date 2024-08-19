Browns Announce Four Transactions

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Cleveland Browns announced four transactions on Monday, including placing OT Hakeem Adeniji on injured reserve. 

Cleveland also waived WR Matt Landers and filled the open roster spots by signing OT Chim Okorafor and LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle.

Adeniji, 26, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round out of Kansas in 2020 and signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract.

The Bengals released him in August before the 2023 season and Adeniji was signed a few days later to Minnesota’s practice squad.

Adeniji was signed to the Vikings’ active roster in October of last year. He later signed a one-year deal with the Browns for the 2024 season. 

In 2023, Adeniji appeared in 4 games for the Vikings.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply