Browns RB Nick Chubb Suffered Broken Foot

Per Scott Petrak, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski revealed that RB Nick Chubb suffered a broken foot in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Chubb was seen in the locker room after the game on crutches and wearing a protective walking boot. This injury could mean the end of the season for Chubb, who just returned from last year’s devastating injury.

Chubb, 28, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract in April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million. He can also make up to $12.2 million in performance-based incentives

In 2024, Chubb appeared in eight games for the Browns and rushed for 291 yards on 93 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with three touchdowns.

We will have more on Chubb as it becomes available.