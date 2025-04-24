Browns CB Greg Newsome & DE Ogbo Okoronkwo Reportedly Available For Trade

According to Jordan Schultz, the Browns are looking to trade CB Greg Newsome and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

Both players are entering the final year of their contracts and in line to be unrestricted free agents in 2026.

Newsome, 24, was a three-year starter at Northwestern and a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior. He declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after his junior season and was selected by the Browns with the No. 26 pick.

He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $12,748,736 with the Browns that included a $6,631,808 signing bonus. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season worth $13.377 million fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Newsome appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 27 total tackles, one interception and five pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 103 corner out of 118 qualifying players.

Okoronkwo, 30, was taken with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round out of Oklahoma by the Rams in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal and signed a one-year deal with the Texans for the 2022 season.

The Browns signed him a three-year, $19 million deal in March that can be worth up to $22 million with incentives. He’s entering the last year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $2.235 million.

In 2024, Okoronkwo appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and one pass defense.