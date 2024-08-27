Browns Announce Initial Roster

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Cleveland Browns finished the rest of their roster cuts on Tuesday, going from 74 players down to 53. 

The list of cuts includes: 

  1. DT Jowon Briggs
  2. WR Ahmarean Brown
  3. WR Jaelon Darden
  4. S Christopher Edmonds
  5. DT Siaki Ika
  6. DT Sam Kamara
  7. TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
  8. LB Winston Reid
  9. T Lorenzo Thompson
  10. TE Treyton Welch
  11. WR Michael Woods II
  12. CB Tony Brown II
  13. RB D’Onta Foreman
  14. CB Justin Hardee Jr.
  15. T Germain Ifedi
  16. WR James Proche II

In addition, G Michael Dunn and RB Nyheim Hines will start the season on the injured lists and miss at least the first four games. Browns C Luke Wypler was placed on season-ending injured reserve and S Brady Breeze was waived from injured reserve. 

 

