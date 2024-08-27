Browns Announce Initial Roster

The Cleveland Browns finished the rest of their roster cuts on Tuesday, going from 74 players down to 53.
The list of cuts includes:
- DT Jowon Briggs
- WR Ahmarean Brown
- WR Jaelon Darden
- S Christopher Edmonds
- DT Siaki Ika
- DT Sam Kamara
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
- LB Winston Reid
- T Lorenzo Thompson
- TE Treyton Welch
- WR Michael Woods II
- CB Tony Brown II
- RB D’Onta Foreman
- CB Justin Hardee Jr.
- T Germain Ifedi
- WR James Proche II
In addition, G Michael Dunn and RB Nyheim Hines will start the season on the injured lists and miss at least the first four games. Browns C Luke Wypler was placed on season-ending injured reserve and S Brady Breeze was waived from injured reserve.
