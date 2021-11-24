Browns Announce RB Kareem Hunt & RT Jack Conklin Have Been Designated To Return From IR

The Cleveland Browns announced they have designated RB Kareem Hunt and RT Jack Conklin to return from injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Conklin has been out with an elbow injury while Hunt was dealing with a calf strain.

Hunt, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.263-million contract and set to make base salaries of $555,000 and $645,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Chiefs waived him in December following video of him kicking a woman.

The Browns elected to sign Hunt to a one-year contract worth over $1 million, not factoring in a suspension. Hunt forfeited $303,529 of his $645,000 base salary with his eight-game suspension, with a chance to earn $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses upon return.

Hunt re-signed with Cleveland as a restricted free agent heading into 2020. He was set to make $3.27 million under the second-round tender before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a two-year, $13.5 million extension before the start of the season.

In 2021, Hunt has appeared in six games for the Browns, logging 69 carries for 361 yards and five touchdowns. He has also caught 20 of 24 targets for 161 yards.

Conklin, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Titans out of Michigan State back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,897,658 deal and made a base salary of $2,617,863 for the 2019 season.

The Titans declined Conklin’s fifth-year option that would have been worth $12.866 million, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns in free agency.

In 2021, Conklin has started six games for the Browns at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 14 offensive tackle out of 80 qualifying players.