Browns Announce Shedeur Sanders Will Start Week 12

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced that fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders will get his first career start in Week 12 against the Raiders, per Zac Jackson.

This was expected with third-round QB Dillon Gabriel in the concussion protocol. Sanders took over for Gabriel in Week 11 against the Raiders.

He completed 4-16 pass attempts for 47 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in the loss.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.

We’ll have more on Sanders and the Browns’ QB situation as the news is available.