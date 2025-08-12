Browns Announced Two Moves Today Including Signing DE Titus Leo

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed DE Titus Leo to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the team waived WR Chase Cota.

Leo, 25, was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Wagner.

He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract and was in the second year of that deal when the Colts waived him coming out of the preseason. He was re-signed to the practice squad, but signed away by the Patriots.

New England waived Leo in April and he was claimed by the Titans, but waived again in August.

In 2024, Leo appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded four total tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass deflection.