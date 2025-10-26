Browns Believe LB Carson Schwesinger Has A High-Ankle Sprain

Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns believe rookie LB Carson Schwesinger suffered a high-ankle sprain and will undergo an MRI tomorrow to determine the extent of the injury.

Rapoport adds that the injury typically keeps players out for 4-6 weeks and that Schwesinger left the locker room in a walking boot.

Schwesinger, 22, walked on at UCLA before being a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award and Burlsworth Trophy in 2024. For his performance that season, he was also named a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten.

He was selected by the Browns with the first pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $11,800,400 rookie contract that includes a $5,222,108 signing bonus.

In three seasons with UCLA, Schwesinger appeared in 38 games for the Bruins and recorded 163 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

In 2025, Schwesinger has appeared in eight games for the Browns and recorded 64 tackles, one sack, and one interception.

We will have more on Schwesinger as it becomes available.