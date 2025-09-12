Browns Brought In Nine Free Agents For Tryouts

The Cleveland Browns brought in several free agents for workouts on Friday ahead of their Week 2 game against the Ravens.
The full list includes:
- OL Karsen Barnhart
- DL Simeon Barrow
- DB Keenan Garber
- OL LaDarius Henderson
- DB Maxen Hook
- DB Jaylen Mahoney
- LB Jose Ramirez
- DB Doneiko Slaughter
- LB Aiden Williams
Ramirez, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract with the Buccaneers but was later waived coming out of the preseason.
Ramirez has been on and off of the Buccaneers’ practice squad ever since.
During his college career at Eastern Michigan, Ramirez appeared in 34 games and recorded 156 tackles, 20.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, a recovery and seven pass defenses.
